Nestlé Confectionery announces partnership with NOW TV

John Wood

Nestlé Confectionery has announced it is partnering with online streaming service NOW TV to launch an on-pack promotion.

Packs of KitKat, Aero, Yorkie, Toffee Crisp and Rowntree’s Fruit Pastilles will offer the chance to win a one-month NOW TV Entertainment Pass worth £7.99/€15, with thousands of passes up for grabs for the next 12 weeks.

To enter consumers need to go online and input a code found on the inside of a promotional wrapper. They will then find out instantly if they are a winner.

Both price-marked singles (2 for £1) and standard singles packs will feature in the promotion.

Emily Barker, Brand Manager at Nestlé UK said:

“We have teamed up with NOW TV to launch this really exciting promotion for our consumers. More and more people watch box sets on demand, and this promotion gives them the chance to watch their favourite shows for free for a whole month. This fantastic offer proved a smash hit last year and we are sure it will be hugely popular again this year.”

