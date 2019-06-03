Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA issues warning over ATM business rates battle

John Wood · 03 June, 2019
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

Consumers access to cash is being threatened by a continuing court battle over whether extra business rates should be imposed on ATMs, the PRA has warned.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The PRA is disappointed to see that the Supreme Court has agreed to allow the government’s Valuation Office Agency (VOA), the right of appeal against last year’s defeat in the long-running dispute with major supermarkets over business rates and ATMs.”

In November 2018 the Court of Appeal ruled that ATMs located both inside and outside of stores should not be assessed for additional business rates on top of the normal store rates costs that retailers are already facing.

The VOA appealed on the grounds that ATMs facing outward shouldn’t be exempt, and should count towards overall business rates, making the bills higher.

Madderson continued: “The Court of Appeal ruling reduced the costs to businesses of providing ATM facilities. The prospect of overturning its ruling will disproportionately impact already stretched retailers for the sake of shielding a relatively small tax take overall.

“The number of ATMs is falling nationally and a delay to a conclusion of this issue will do nothing to reverse this, threatening people’s access to cash.

“The recent ‘Access to Cash’ review which called for Government and regulators to act now or risk leaving millions behind, particularly in rural communities The VOA’s actions in pursuing this appeal appear to the PRA to be contrary to the conclusions of this report.

“The PRA would strongly urge the VOA to rethink their decision, and the impact this will have on hard-pressed consumers needing access to cash outlets as well as retailers housing these ATM facilities.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son buys site

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training