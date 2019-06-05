Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

BP has launched a new customer loyalty programme, BPme Rewards, to replace Nectar.

BPme Rewards offers customers the option to earn and redeem BPme Rewards Points, with the choice of using either a digital card on the BPme app or a physical card, to collect points.

Nicola Grady-Smith, BP retail operations director UK, said: “BPme Rewards is our exciting new personalised loyalty programme that allows customers to earn points on fuel and in-store purchases at BP’s UK forecourts, with double the points on BP Ultimate fuels. Customers can choose between spending their points for fuels, in store, or on a range of offers available online.”

Customers will earn points on both their fuel and shop purchases, including M&S products, and double points on BP Ultimate fuels. They collect 1 point per pound on every in-store purchase, and up to 2 points per litre on fuels. Customers can choose to redeem a treat or save points for fuels purchases, a range of items from the online catalogue or vouchers from Amazon or M&S. Redemption is available with as little as 200 points, the equivalent of £1, and customers receive a registration bonus of 250 points.

BP said the new loyalty scheme would also benefit its dealers because the double bonus for premium fuels would drive premium fuel sales, and it also expected an increase in shop sales, due to in-store redemption offers.

Howard Nunn, UK sales manager, added: “Our dealer partners told us they wanted a loyalty programme that allows customers to spend their points in-store on their products. BPme Rewards does just that, with personalised offers to encourage customers into stores for a range of convenient and high-quality products.”

Through the BPme app and BPme Rewards website customers can collect additional bonus points through targeted and personalised offers and promotions.

Last November Esso announced that it would be changing its loyalty scheme from Tesco Clubcard to Nectar on June 1 this year, and BP said it would be replacing Nectar with a new loyalty programme.

Food Hygiene Training