Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Diesel decline continues to depress new car sales

John Wood · 05 June, 2019
ford fiesta
Ford Fiesta is still the top seller in the UK market
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market declined by 4.6% in May with 183,724 units registered, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Modest growth in registrations of petrol cars, up 1.0%, and alternatively fuelled vehicles, up 11.7%, was not enough to offset another significant decline in demand for diesel cars, which fell for the 26th consecutive month, with a decline of 18.3%.

Petrol electric hybrids experienced increased demand, up 34.6% to 7,785 units. Battery electric cars also recorded a rise of 81.1% but this segment only represents 1.1% of the overall market.

Following recent trends, plug-in hybrids experienced another substantial decline, down 40.6% in May and 25.1% year-to-date, following the removal of the purchase incentive for PHEVs. This compares with a 36.2% increase in the first five months of 2018.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Confusing policy messages and changes to incentives continue to affect consumer and business confidence, causing drivers to keep hold of their older, more polluting vehicles for longer.

“New cars are safer, cleaner and more advanced than ever and, with sophisticated safety, efficiency and comfort features as well as a host of attractive deals on offer, there has never been a better time to invest in a new car.”

Sue Robinson, director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in the UK, commented: “The continued decline in new vehicle sales reflects the current political and economic environment. Consumers will continue delaying decisions on major investments such as new vehicles until we have greater clarity.

“Pleasingly, despite the decline in new vehicle sales the used car market continues to perform strongly demonstrating that the consumer still has options when it comes to purchasing vehicles. Franchised retailers continue to benefit from the growing used vehicle market and the associated aftersales segment.

“We will continue to support franchised retailers through this unprecedented period of political uncertainty and continue to call on the government to provide clarity for the UK automotive sector.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.4062.03141.66131.01
East Midlands135.8182.90141.83130.64
London135.64142.66131.32
North East134.49141.59130.05
North West135.29141.48130.15
Northern Ireland132.56137.40128.92
Scotland135.61141.21130.86
South East136.45143.16131.51
South West135.6564.90140.43130.71
Wales134.9664.90136.48129.80
West Midlands135.38140.43130.41
Yorkshire & Humber134.74140.33130.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training