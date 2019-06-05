Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Applegreen exploring new opportunities in the US

John Wood · 05 June, 2019
Applegreen branding on forecourt

Applegreen is continuing to explore new opportunities in the US, its chairman, Daniel Kitchen, has told shareholders at its AGM.

Giving an update for the first five months of 2019, he said: “The US business is performing well and we continue to explore new opportunities in this market.” Last year the company bought 53 sites in the US.

Reviewing the performance of the overall company over the same period he described trading as in line with expectations.

He said: “The legacy Applegreen business is performing strongly year-on-year, notwithstanding prior year comparators were negatively impacted by adverse weather events. We are pleased with the performance of the business in Ireland where trading conditions remain good.

“In the UK, the performance of Welcome Break has been satisfactory despite more challenging trading conditions in 2019 as ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit has impacted on consumer sentiment. The management team has successfully integrated this business and we continue to progress with the delivery of synergy benefits.”

He also revealed that nine sites had been added to the group’s overall portfolio since 31 December 2018. Six new sites were added in the Republic of Ireland and three in the UK. The group also converted two sites in the US to 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Food Hygiene Training