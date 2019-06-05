Asda cuts 3ppl from its diesel prices and 1ppl from petrol

John Wood

Asda has announced that it will be cutting its fuel prices from tomorrow, June 6.

It will be taking up to 3ppl off diesel and 1ppl off unleaded petrol, meaning its national price cap on diesel is 128.7ppl, and 126.7ppl on unleaded petrol.

Asda’s senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer, said: “Motorists have seen rising prices at the pumps since March so it will be a welcomed boost that as a result of wholesale prices recently falling we’ve been able to pass these savings onto our customers.”

As is usual when Asda announces a fuel price cut, shortly after Sainsbury’s announced it too would be cutting prices, with up to 3ppl off both petrol and diesel by Friday June 7. There was no announcement from Morrisons, which would also usually be expected to join in the price cutting, but it already has a deal offering 5ppl off fuel with a £40 spend in store, which is running until Sunday June 9.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented: “Diesel drivers especially will be relieved to see pump prices finally going down instead of up. While this is obviously welcome it’s important to realise that the drop in wholesale costs has been dramatic, meriting far bigger price reductions for both petrol and diesel. For this reason we view this round of cuts as a good start. We should really see more in the next week or so.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: