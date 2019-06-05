Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Asda cuts 3ppl from its diesel prices and 1ppl from petrol

John Wood · 05 June, 2019
Asda's Tonypandy filling station

Asda has announced that it will be cutting its fuel prices from tomorrow, June 6.

It will be taking up to 3ppl off diesel and 1ppl off unleaded petrol, meaning its national price cap on diesel is 128.7ppl, and 126.7ppl on unleaded petrol.

Asda’s senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer, said: “Motorists have seen rising prices at the pumps since March so it will be a welcomed boost that as a result of wholesale prices recently falling we’ve been able to pass these savings onto our customers.”

As is usual when Asda announces a fuel price cut, shortly after Sainsbury’s announced it too would be cutting prices, with up to 3ppl off both petrol and diesel by Friday June 7. There was no announcement from Morrisons, which would also usually be expected to join in the price cutting, but it already has a deal offering 5ppl off fuel with a £40 spend in store, which is running until Sunday June 9.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented: “Diesel drivers especially will be relieved to see pump prices finally going down instead of up. While this is obviously welcome it’s important to realise that the drop in wholesale costs has been dramatic, meriting far bigger price reductions for both petrol and diesel. For this reason we view this round of cuts as a good start. We should really see more in the next week or so.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.4062.03141.66131.01
East Midlands135.8182.90141.83130.64
London135.64142.66131.32
North East134.49141.59130.05
North West135.29141.48130.15
Northern Ireland132.56137.40128.92
Scotland135.61141.21130.86
South East136.45143.16131.51
South West135.6564.90140.43130.71
Wales134.9664.90136.48129.80
West Midlands135.38140.43130.41
Yorkshire & Humber134.74140.33130.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Greenergy lines up sucessor for chief exe...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training