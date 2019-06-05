Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Group of men armed with hammers rob forecourt shop

John Wood · 05 June, 2019
police officer

Officers from Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery at a petrol filling station at Southam in the early hours of Tuesday 4 June.

At around 2am, three men entered the BP Garage on Coventry Road and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes. They then left in a car in the direction of Coventry.

The offenders are described as three white men, wearing masks and dark clothing. It’s reported they were holding hammers.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area. If you have any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 4 June 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.4062.03141.66131.01
East Midlands135.8182.90141.83130.64
London135.64142.66131.32
North East134.49141.59130.05
North West135.29141.48130.15
Northern Ireland132.56137.40128.92
Scotland135.61141.21130.86
South East136.45143.16131.51
South West135.6564.90140.43130.71
Wales134.9664.90136.48129.80
West Midlands135.38140.43130.41
Yorkshire & Humber134.74140.33130.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Greenergy lines up sucessor for chief exe...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training