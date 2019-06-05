Group of men armed with hammers rob forecourt shop

John Wood

Officers from Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery at a petrol filling station at Southam in the early hours of Tuesday 4 June.

At around 2am, three men entered the BP Garage on Coventry Road and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes. They then left in a car in the direction of Coventry.

The offenders are described as three white men, wearing masks and dark clothing. It’s reported they were holding hammers.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area. If you have any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 4 June 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: