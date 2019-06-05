Man taken to hospital after attack by gang of robbers

John Wood

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked during an early-morning robbery at a petrol filling station in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to the Esso service station at Stoney Cross in the New Forest at 4.23am on Tuesday June 4 following the raid.

A number of men entered the store and attacked a 42-year-old man before stealing cash and cigarettes.

Police said that the victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police on 101, quoting reference number 44190190979, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: