Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Perry wins consent to expand service station capacity

John Wood · 05 June, 2019
Ron Perry & Son Northbound service station

Independent service station operator Ron Perry has won planning permission to increase capacity at his Northbound service station on the A19 at Elwick, Hartlepool.

The plans involve replacing the underground storage tanks and the fuel pumps at the site.

A planning statement from Ron Perry & Son Ltd supporting the application explained that the company owns busy northbound and southbound service stations on the A19 which offer separate forecourts for HGVs and other vehicles.

It said: “The northbound site has been upgraded to serve the need of the ever-increasing number of motorists. The site has a several underground storage tanks of different capacities. These are fully stretched and there is an urgent need to provide more storage capacity to serve the motor vehicle forecourts.

“The large oil companies are bringing new fuel grades to the market including an Ultimate Unleaded fuel and a new ultimate Diesel fuel. There is no capacity within the existing tanks to accommodate these.

“It is proposed to install two new underground storage tanks adjacent to the motor vehicle forecourt. Each tank will contain 55,000 litres which will be split 45/10 litres to accommodate four grades of fuel.

“The existing petrol pumps have insufficient nozzles to serve all four grades. Therefore, the pumps need to be replaced with new. The pump islands will be altered to provide a walk-through space between the islands leading to the shop.”

A report released with the planning consent said: “The application seeks permission to install additional underground storage tanks and pumps to increase the range of fuels available at an existing petrol filling station and road side services site in order to serve increasing demand. The proposals would allow the ongoing development of an existing business and is considered entirely appropriate.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.4062.03141.66131.01
East Midlands135.8182.90141.83130.64
London135.64142.66131.32
North East134.49141.59130.05
North West135.29141.48130.15
Northern Ireland132.56137.40128.92
Scotland135.61141.21130.86
South East136.45143.16131.51
South West135.6564.90140.43130.71
Wales134.9664.90136.48129.80
West Midlands135.38140.43130.41
Yorkshire & Humber134.74140.33130.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Greenergy lines up sucessor for chief exe...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

Well known member of forecourt community...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training