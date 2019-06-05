Perry wins consent to expand service station capacity

John Wood

Independent service station operator Ron Perry has won planning permission to increase capacity at his Northbound service station on the A19 at Elwick, Hartlepool.

The plans involve replacing the underground storage tanks and the fuel pumps at the site.

A planning statement from Ron Perry & Son Ltd supporting the application explained that the company owns busy northbound and southbound service stations on the A19 which offer separate forecourts for HGVs and other vehicles.

It said: “The northbound site has been upgraded to serve the need of the ever-increasing number of motorists. The site has a several underground storage tanks of different capacities. These are fully stretched and there is an urgent need to provide more storage capacity to serve the motor vehicle forecourts.

“The large oil companies are bringing new fuel grades to the market including an Ultimate Unleaded fuel and a new ultimate Diesel fuel. There is no capacity within the existing tanks to accommodate these.

“It is proposed to install two new underground storage tanks adjacent to the motor vehicle forecourt. Each tank will contain 55,000 litres which will be split 45/10 litres to accommodate four grades of fuel.

“The existing petrol pumps have insufficient nozzles to serve all four grades. Therefore, the pumps need to be replaced with new. The pump islands will be altered to provide a walk-through space between the islands leading to the shop.”

A report released with the planning consent said: “The application seeks permission to install additional underground storage tanks and pumps to increase the range of fuels available at an existing petrol filling station and road side services site in order to serve increasing demand. The proposals would allow the ongoing development of an existing business and is considered entirely appropriate.”

