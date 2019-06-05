Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Stoke-on-Trent service station brought to market

John Wood · 05 June, 2019
Kingsley Moor Service Station

Kingsley Moor Service Station in Stoke-on-Trent has been brought to the market by Forecourts4sale.

The service station has no fuel tie or brand and has four pump islands with a total of 12 nozzles supplying unleaded petrol and diesel. The site also includes an air machine and a hand car wash.

There is also a shop with a total sales area and ancillary space of about 800sq ft, and core retail sales are about £9,500 per week. Fuel volume is approximately 1.45mlpa.

The current owners, a husband and wife team, have owned the business since November 2004 and they carry out day-to-day operations with one additional members of staff.

Richard Smith of Forecourts4sale commented: “There are a number of additional opportunities that could be explored to further develop and expand the business and a set of new fresh eyes and ideas would help enhance sales both in the shop and fuel.

Forecourts4sale is seeking an asking price of £799.950 for the freehold interest in the property.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.4062.03141.66131.01
East Midlands135.8182.90141.83130.64
London135.64142.66131.32
North East134.49141.59130.05
North West135.29141.48130.15
Northern Ireland132.56137.40128.92
Scotland135.61141.21130.86
South East136.45143.16131.51
South West135.6564.90140.43130.71
Wales134.9664.90136.48129.80
West Midlands135.38140.43130.41
Yorkshire & Humber134.74140.33130.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Food Hygiene Training