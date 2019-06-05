Stoke-on-Trent service station brought to market· 05 June, 2019
Kingsley Moor Service Station in Stoke-on-Trent has been brought to the market by Forecourts4sale.
The service station has no fuel tie or brand and has four pump islands with a total of 12 nozzles supplying unleaded petrol and diesel. The site also includes an air machine and a hand car wash.
There is also a shop with a total sales area and ancillary space of about 800sq ft, and core retail sales are about £9,500 per week. Fuel volume is approximately 1.45mlpa.
The current owners, a husband and wife team, have owned the business since November 2004 and they carry out day-to-day operations with one additional members of staff.
Richard Smith of Forecourts4sale commented: “There are a number of additional opportunities that could be explored to further develop and expand the business and a set of new fresh eyes and ideas would help enhance sales both in the shop and fuel.
Forecourts4sale is seeking an asking price of £799.950 for the freehold interest in the property.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|136.40
|62.03
|141.66
|131.01
|East Midlands
|135.81
|82.90
|141.83
|130.64
|London
|135.64
|142.66
|131.32
|North East
|134.49
|141.59
|130.05
|North West
|135.29
|141.48
|130.15
|Northern Ireland
|132.56
|137.40
|128.92
|Scotland
|135.61
|141.21
|130.86
|South East
|136.45
|143.16
|131.51
|South West
|135.65
|64.90
|140.43
|130.71
|Wales
|134.96
|64.90
|136.48
|129.80
|West Midlands
|135.38
|140.43
|130.41
|Yorkshire & Humber
|134.74
|140.33
|130.04