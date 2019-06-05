Stoke-on-Trent service station brought to market

John Wood

Kingsley Moor Service Station in Stoke-on-Trent has been brought to the market by Forecourts4sale.

The service station has no fuel tie or brand and has four pump islands with a total of 12 nozzles supplying unleaded petrol and diesel. The site also includes an air machine and a hand car wash.

There is also a shop with a total sales area and ancillary space of about 800sq ft, and core retail sales are about £9,500 per week. Fuel volume is approximately 1.45mlpa.

The current owners, a husband and wife team, have owned the business since November 2004 and they carry out day-to-day operations with one additional members of staff.

Richard Smith of Forecourts4sale commented: “There are a number of additional opportunities that could be explored to further develop and expand the business and a set of new fresh eyes and ideas would help enhance sales both in the shop and fuel.

Forecourts4sale is seeking an asking price of £799.950 for the freehold interest in the property.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: