Craft baker eyes forecourt

Tracy West · 07 June, 2019

Traditional craft bakery, Somerset Bakehouse has applied for planning permission to convert a convenience store on a BP forecourt in Bridgwater, into a bakers.

According to Somerset Live, two separate planning applications have been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council. The first relates to a change of use from shop to bakery and also to make alterations to the front elevation. The second application seeks permission to display new signage across the building.

Previously known as Bath Bridge Bakery, Somerset Bakehouse has shops in Bridgwater, Taunton, Brean and Burnham-on-Sea. It bakes between 20 and 24 hours a day each day at its Bridgwater head office.

If the new store gets the go ahead, it is expected to sell filled rolls, savouries, cakes and coffee.

Food Hygiene Training