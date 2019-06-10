CCEP announces 'biggest ever' brand partnership as Relentless links with Stormzy

Merril Boulton

A new brand partnership between Relentless and grime artist Stormzy has been announced by Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP).

The partnership will see limited-edition Relentless Energy Origin cans featuring Stormzy’s official #Merky branding hit stores across the UK on July 1, 2019. This will be supported by instore POS and off fixture displays to highlight the exclusive partnership.

A unique code on cans of Relentless Energy Origin, and the wider range including Apple Kiwi, Passion Punch, Cherry and Sour Apple, bought between July and September 2019 will give shoppers the chance to win a place on an ultimate fan experience in Autumn 2019.

Stormzy is best known for his chart-topping hit singles ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Vossi Bop’, and has a following of more than 1.8million on Instagram, and 4million monthly listeners on Spotify.

This year, he is set to make history by being one of the first ever grime artists to headline Glastonbury. He will also be releasing his highly anticipated second studio album, which inspired the design of the special edition ‘Origin’ cans.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “This is the biggest brand partnership and consumer promotion that we’ve ever done for Relentless, and it signals an exciting next step for the brand. We know that Relentless fans are music lovers so partnering with one of the most renowned grime artists in London will help us to engage with more energy drinkers.

“We’re committed to energising our leading brands through innovation, brand partnerships and consumer activity. The cans will hit shelves in July and will tap into the excitement around Stormzy’s new album and Glastonbury appearance.”

The partnership was announced at a convenience-store themed event, where Stormzy opened ‘#Merky News’ in the heart of Soho and reveal the #Merky Relentless Can.

