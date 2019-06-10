Walkers snack brands help shoppers 'grab summer by the snacks'

Merril Boulton

Walkers Sensations, Doritos and Max Strong are teaming up in a new campaign designed to drive impulsive summer sales under the new strapline ‘Grab Summer by the Snacks’. The popular snacks brands are joined by 7up Free and Pepsi MAX in the promotion which is live from now until July 27, 2019.

“Summer is a time when occasional buyers enter the savoury snacks category, with every one degree increase in temperature, we see a 4% uplift in salty snacks sales," explains Tegan Philp-Hines, senior brand manager. "This increased impulsivity is driven by the fact that if you take into account bad weather, time you are asleep, at work, commuting or doing life admin, us Brits are left with just 82 hours to ‘Grab Summer by the Snacks’."

The company says the campaign uses a 'fun and flexible' messaging system which targets consumers based on their location, helping drive further sales and will be upweighted when warm weather is at its peak. When near a park, the ad will show 'The Park Called. Bring Snacks' and, those at the airport will be see ads showing 'Fly. Snack. Share. Repeat'. The in-store POS and stackers created to support the campaign have interchangeable headers meaning sales teams can deliver relevant messaging based on the store location – whether that’s BBQ moments, the beach or the park.

The activity covers a range of pack sizes and taps into every occasion from lunchtime snacking to a picnic in the park with friends through to a big night in. It is supported by a demand-generating consumer marketing campaign placing more focus on high footfall areas such as parks, beaches and campsites.

