Summer campaign to boost Lucozade Energy

Merril Boulton · 10 June, 2019

Lucozade Energy is driving awareness of its £54m flavours range this summer with the launch of a dedicated £2m marketing campaign - its first marketing campaign focusing on the flavours range in more than eight years.

The multichannel campaign will include nationwide outdoor and digital advertising, social media and in-store activations to accelerate summer sales.

The campaign, which goes live this week, will incorporate mouth-watering visuals featuring four of the existing flavours. This will include the brand’s newest addition, Watermelon & Strawberry Cooler, which was launched in May.

The creative showcases the brand’s number one flavour, Lucozade Energy Wild Cherry - which is currently growing at 131%. The campaign also features Lucozade Energy Apple Blast, which has already generated £6.6m in sales since its launch in August as well as Caribbean Crush, worth over £12m.

This campaign will ensure the range is unmissable for shoppers this summer. Each visual brings to life the tasty and refreshing flavours and features the brand's recently updated packaging.

“The Lucozade Energy flavours range has already contributed a significant £54m-worth of sales to the energy category, showing just how important it is for retailers to carry a diverse selection of flavours in their chillers," comments Bridget Hirst, brand manager for Lucozade Energy. "In fact, 30% of new shoppers first buy into the brand through our flavours range – so it’s crucial for attracting new shoppers to the category, too” 

“The campaign will showcase a variety of flavours from the Lucozade Energy range to help retailers drive additional sales over the summer season. Retailers should absolutely stock up on the full range now to ensure their chillers are ready for the demand,” Hirst concludes.

 

