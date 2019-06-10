JUUL unveils new-tech pods with broader appeal

Merril Boulton

US vaping brand JUUL Labs has launched New Technology JUULpods, available in multiple nicotine strength options, to reach a broader range of smokers in the UK who want to switch from combustible cigarettes.

The new JUULpods will be available in the 18mg/ml strength and a new 9mg/ml strength across an adult oriented-flavour range to help smokers in their switching journey.

The new JUULpods use a cotton wick, rather than a silica wick, designed to give a more satisfying vapour experience. The new 18mg/ml JUULpod contains the same amount of nicotine as the previous JUULpod but is described as offering more consistency puff-to puff with the potential to deliver more nicotine per puff and more vapour depending on usage patterns. The new 9 mg/ml JUULpod offers adult smokers a lower-nicotine alternative. Both JUULpods are compatible with the existing JUUL device.

John Patterson, sales director of JUUL Labs UK, says: “Our mission is to improve the lives of the UK’s 7.4m smokers by helping them make the switch from combustible tobacco products to less harmful alternatives. Research from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) from September last year reported that 92% of ex-vapers and current smokers did not think the available range of e-cigarettes were satisfying enough. Since JUUL’s launch into retail in November, we have increased JUUL’s distribution to give adult smokers greater access to our products, and we believe the new JUULpods, which will be widely available in June, will deliver a more satisfying experience to a broader range of adult smokers looking to switch.”

The 18mg/ml JUULpods will continue to be the standard strength in the JUUL Starter Kit and will be available in all five JUULpods refill flavours; Golden Tobacco, Glacier Mint, Mango Nectar, Royal Creme, Apple Orchard and Alpine Berry. The 9mg/ml strength will be available in the best-selling JUULpods flavours of Golden Tobacco, Glacier Mint and Mango Nectar.

Patterson continues: “Every adult smoker is unique and choosing a nicotine strength that satisfies alongside their preferred flavour is important in helping them make the switch. JUUL now offers adult smokers a choice of products, nicotine strengths and flavours that will widen its appeal and encourage a greater number of UK adult smokers to make the switch from cigarettes.”

