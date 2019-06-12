Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Two men charged with robbery at three petrol filling stations

John Wood · 12 June, 2019
police handcuffs

Two men have been arrested by Derbyshire Police officers and charged with robbery from three petrol filling stations.

Daniel Ingham (33) of Sherwood Road, Matlock, and Christopher Lewis (32) of no fixed abode, have been charged with robbery from the service station in Matlock Green on Wednesday, June 5.

They were also charged with two further counts of robbery, relating to incidents at Brookfield Service Station, Dinting, on June 7, and Townhouse Service Station, Glossop, on June 9.

