Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Extra MSA expands its provision for customers with disabilities

John Wood · 12 June, 2019
Extra Changing Places toilet facilities

Extra MSA Group is aiming to become one of the most accessible motorway service area operators in the UK with the addition of new facilities.

The group currently operates seven Extra umbrella-branded service area facilities, together with another under construction, at Leeds. By the end of next year, the majority of Extra MSA’s sites will have Changing Places toilet facilities, the first of which are already in place and now operational.

Closomat, a provider of the specialist assisted accessible toilets, has supplied and installed the equipment for the Changing Places facilities at A1M J10 at Baldock, and M40 J2 at Beaconsfield, located by existing main toilets on each site. M25 Cobham Services will follow later this year, with A14 (M11) Cambridge and A1M J17 Peterborough planned for 2020.

“We want every visitor to enjoy the best facilities we can offer,” explained Extra MSA group senior operations executive Jerry Storer. “We are funding the provision of Changing Places toilets to give improved facilities for customers with disabilities at our sites. Everyone needs to take a comfort break when travelling. Changing Places toilets help us meet the needs of as many people as possible.”

Changing Places toilets offer additional space, and additional equipment – particularly a ceiling track hoist and adult-sized changing bench – to conventional wheelchair-accessible WCs. They mean people who need help to toilet can still address their hygiene needs away from home in suitable environments.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3166.90140.93130.00
East Midlands134.59140.57129.69
London134.50141.91130.33
North East133.19142.40129.15
North West134.1363.90139.73129.13
Northern Ireland131.34135.32128.05
Scotland134.25140.07129.86
South East135.2562.40141.74130.52
South West134.5167.90140.57129.57
Wales133.6764.90137.30128.83
West Midlands134.34140.64129.70
Yorkshire & Humber133.72140.40129.24
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Fuelling the future

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

South Devon forecourt sold off guide pric...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training