Extra MSA expands its provision for customers with disabilities

John Wood

Extra MSA Group is aiming to become one of the most accessible motorway service area operators in the UK with the addition of new facilities.

The group currently operates seven Extra umbrella-branded service area facilities, together with another under construction, at Leeds. By the end of next year, the majority of Extra MSA’s sites will have Changing Places toilet facilities, the first of which are already in place and now operational.

Closomat, a provider of the specialist assisted accessible toilets, has supplied and installed the equipment for the Changing Places facilities at A1M J10 at Baldock, and M40 J2 at Beaconsfield, located by existing main toilets on each site. M25 Cobham Services will follow later this year, with A14 (M11) Cambridge and A1M J17 Peterborough planned for 2020.

“We want every visitor to enjoy the best facilities we can offer,” explained Extra MSA group senior operations executive Jerry Storer. “We are funding the provision of Changing Places toilets to give improved facilities for customers with disabilities at our sites. Everyone needs to take a comfort break when travelling. Changing Places toilets help us meet the needs of as many people as possible.”

Changing Places toilets offer additional space, and additional equipment – particularly a ceiling track hoist and adult-sized changing bench – to conventional wheelchair-accessible WCs. They mean people who need help to toilet can still address their hygiene needs away from home in suitable environments.

