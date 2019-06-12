Essar adds two more MPK sites to its national network

John Wood

MPK has already transferred other sites over to the Essar brand (Photo: )

Essar is continuing the rollout of its retail offering in the UK this week, with the unveiling of two more MPK Garages sites takng its national network to 71 sites.

Previously under the Texaco marque, the newest Essar branded outlets are Blue Gates Service Station located on Tunstall Road, Stoke-on-Trent, and Brookhouse Service Station in Cheadle.

Both sites will celebrate their unveiling with official openings this weekend (14th-16th June), featuring ‘Lucky Pump’ promotions. During this period, ten customers at each site will be chosen at random to win £10 off the cost of their fuel.

Wayne Harrand, head of retail at MPK, commented: “As a UK manufacturer, Essar is well placed to service the changing energy needs of those people visiting our forecourts. We have been delighted with the customer reaction at Essar-branded sites and this, together with our rollout of Morrisons Daily and Safeway Daily across the portfolio, is driving footfall, growing basket size and changing the demographic of our consumer base.”

Essar territory manager Aaron Moore said: “We are confident motorists will love the bright and modern appearance of the award-winning Essar brand, and our opening promotions are very popular.

“We are a growing brand and although relatively new to the retail sector, our Stanlow Manufacturing Complex has been producing high quality fuels for over 60 years. We currently produce 16% of the UK’s road transport fuels and supply many of the major oil companies in the UK, together with leading hypermarkets. That is something we take great pride in.”

