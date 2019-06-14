DfT plans for total electricfication of government car fleet

John Wood

The transport secretary has set out plans for the government to move towards completely ultra-low emission car fleets over the next decade.

Last year’s Road to Zero strategy set out a commitment to make all central government cars electric by 2030, electrifying at least 25% of the fleet by 2022.

The Government Car Service, managed by the Department for Transport, is on track to meet the targets, with electric vehicles making up nearly 23% of the fleet.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has written to every government department to reinforce the pledge to move towards a completely electric government fleet by 2030.

He said: “We want the UK to be the best place in the world to own an ultra-low emission vehicle, and as a government we have to lead by example.

“I am pleased with the change we are making to the Government Car Service, but this now needs to be reflected in all fleets that are controlled by government.

“Only yesterday, the prime minister made the bold commitment that the UK will end its net contribution to climate change by 2050. It is absolutely vital that all parts of government play their part in delivering this ambitious target.”

Every department has been given detailed guidance on how they can drive this transition in their own fleet, asking them to publish a yearly progress report.

