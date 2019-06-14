Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
UKPIA urges government to work with industry on emissions

John Wood · 14 June, 2019
Stephen Marcos Jones
Stephen Marcos Jones
Responding to the announcement that the UK Government intends to legislate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2050, UKPIA (UK Petroleum Industry Association) – the trade association for the UK’s downstream oil sector – has called on policymakers to work with industry to meet these ambitious goals.

Stephen Marcos Jones, UKPIA director-general, said: “The decision to commit the UK to ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is a momentous one. We cannot underestimate the effort that will be required from all areas of society to meet this challenge – and UKPIA stands ready to work with UK Government in realising this new target.

“The downstream oil sector has considerable potential to be a key participant in the UK’s low-carbon energy future. Companies in the sector have the expertise and resources that could develop the advanced fuels that can achieve widespread decarbonisation of transport, especially the more hard-to-decarbonise transport sectors such as heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), aviation and shipping as they transition to low-carbon.

“To do this, however, governments and policymakers will need to work closely with industry to ensure emissions are not simply exported elsewhere while domestic manufacturing is rendered uncompetitive.”

Food Hygiene Training