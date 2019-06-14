Esso site crowned store of the year by CollectPlus

An Esso service station in Solihull has been named the UK’s best CollectPlus store in the brand’s annual awards.

The ‘Store of the Year’ award recognises excellent service from across the CollectPlus network of more than 7,000 newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

The Esso service station, on Shirley High Street, has been part of the CollectPlus network since 2012. It offers goods and services, as well as groceries and fuel, to the local community and commuters.

It outperformed all the other stores in the network, achieving a perfect customer feedback rating of 5/5 from April 2018 to March 2019, coupled with perfect process compliance, and is the first service station to win the brand’s award.

CollectPlus, an independent store-based delivery and returns service, enables shoppers to conveniently collect online purchases and return unwanted items from more than 360 retailers.

Barry Westley, regional manager of Solihull’s Esso service station, commented: “We have had really positive feedback from our customers about the shop and the CollectPlus service. We hope to build on our current success and continue to serve our local community.”

Area manager Hussain Rashid was presented with the award by Andrew Peeler, CEO of Yodel and CollectPlus, who said: “It has been fantastic to visit the store and thank Barry and his team for providing such an outstanding level of service to CollectPlus customers. It was great to present the award to the team and experience first-hand how positive and receptive the team are when interacting with their customers.”

