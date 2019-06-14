Asda cuts fuel prices for second time in eight days

John Wood

Asda has cut the price of fuel for the second time in eight days.

From today, Friday 14 June, its cap on the price of diesel will be 124.7ppl and petrol will be no more than 123.7ppl.

Asda claims its prices has come down by 7ppl on diesel and 4ppl on unleaded since the 6 June.

Asda senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer said: “We’re pleased to once again lead another fuel price cut and to help our customers' hard-earned cash go a little further. When filling up at an Asda petrol station you will pay no more than 124.7ppl on diesel and 123.7ppl on unleaded which will be a welcomed boost for the millions of drivers across the country.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented: “Drivers will be grateful that major retailers are responding to falling wholesale fuel costs by cutting the price of petrol and diesel at hundreds of forecourts. We felt the price cut last week didn’t go far enough, and today’s news goes some way towards charging drivers a fairer price when they fill up. It’s particularly significant that diesel will now start to be priced much closer to petrol, which reflects the near-identical prices between the two fuels on the wholesale market.

“Given fuel prices have been climbing steadily since February, it is important that on those occasions when wholesale prices fall significantly that this is quickly reflected at the pumps – even if that is for a relatively brief period.”

Sainsbury’s later announced it would be cutting the price of diesel by up to 4ppl and unleaded by up to 3ppl from Saturday, 15 June.

