Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Asda cuts fuel prices for second time in eight days

John Wood · 14 June, 2019
Asda's Tonypandy filling station

Asda has cut the price of fuel for the second time in eight days.

From today, Friday 14 June, its cap on the price of diesel will be 124.7ppl and petrol will be no more than 123.7ppl.

Asda claims its prices has come down by 7ppl on diesel and 4ppl on unleaded since the 6 June.

Asda senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer said: “We’re pleased to once again lead another fuel price cut and to help our customers' hard-earned cash go a little further. When filling up at an Asda petrol station you will pay no more than 124.7ppl on diesel and 123.7ppl on unleaded which will be a welcomed boost for the millions of drivers across the country.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented: “Drivers will be grateful that major retailers are responding to falling wholesale fuel costs by cutting the price of petrol and diesel at hundreds of forecourts. We felt the price cut last week didn’t go far enough, and today’s news goes some way towards charging drivers a fairer price when they fill up. It’s particularly significant that diesel will now start to be priced much closer to petrol, which reflects the near-identical prices between the two fuels on the wholesale market.

“Given fuel prices have been climbing steadily since February, it is important that on those occasions when wholesale prices fall significantly that this is quickly reflected at the pumps – even if that is for a relatively brief period.”

Sainsbury’s later announced it would be cutting the price of diesel by up to 4ppl and unleaded by up to 3ppl from Saturday, 15 June.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3166.90140.93130.00
East Midlands134.59140.57129.69
London134.50141.91130.33
North East133.19142.40129.15
North West134.1363.90139.73129.13
Northern Ireland131.34135.32128.05
Scotland134.25140.07129.86
South East135.2562.40141.74130.52
South West134.5167.90140.57129.57
Wales133.6764.90137.30128.83
West Midlands134.34140.64129.70
Yorkshire & Humber133.72140.40129.24
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Fuelling the future

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Greenergy lines up sucessor for chief exe...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training