Euro Garages buys high volume site in Scotland

Euro Garages has bought a petrol filling station in Clydebank, which is one of Scotland’s top performing dealer forecourts.

West Highway Service Station was acquired by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co acting on EG Group’s behalf, in an off-market transaction, from GS (Kilmarnock).

West Highway Service Station sits on the Great Western Road (A82) close to Clydebank, north west of Glasgow, and benefits from the high volumes of passing trade. The site comprises a Shell-branded petrol filling station, Spar store and Subway franchise.

Neil Findlay, acquisition manager at Euro Garages, commented: “West Highway Services is a prominent and successful petrol filling station on one of Glasgow’s busiest thoroughfares. The opportunity to acquire the site on an off-market basis was very appealing to the EG Group. West Highway Services will sit well within our growing Scottish estate.”

Daniel Arrandale, director at Christie & Co's Edinburgh office, who brokered the deal commented: “The acquisition of West Highway Service Station by Euro Garages demonstrates the strong interest we are currently seeing in the Scottish petrol filling station market. West Highway is one of Scotland’s top performing dealer forecourts, with a strong combination of high volume fuel and shop sales.”

“We are sure Euro Garages have some exciting plans to build on West Highway’s strong trade and performance.”

The business was sold for an undisclosed price.

