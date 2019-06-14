Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Woman staff member in her 60s attacked by robber

John Wood · 14 June, 2019
police blue light

Surrey Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman staff member in her 60s was attacked during a robbery.

The incident took place at the Texaco petrol station in High Street, Caterham, shortly before 6am on Wednesday 12 June.

A man, described as white, wearing gloves and a balaclava, who spoke with a British accent, first approached the door of the petrol station around 5.35am but it was locked.

He returned around 15 minutes later when the victim was setting up the shop. He pushed her to the ground, causing minor injuries, before stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, turning left out of the petrol station.

A member of the public entered the shop soon after the incident and offered assistance to the woman. Officers are appealing to this witness to come forward as they might have information which could assist the investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image (to view the image click here) or anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area at the time. They are also keen to hear from anyone in the area with any CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19131086.

Alternatively they can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3166.90140.93130.00
East Midlands134.59140.57129.69
London134.50141.91130.33
North East133.19142.40129.15
North West134.1363.90139.73129.13
Northern Ireland131.34135.32128.05
Scotland134.25140.07129.86
South East135.2562.40141.74130.52
South West134.5167.90140.57129.57
Wales133.6764.90137.30128.83
West Midlands134.34140.64129.70
Yorkshire & Humber133.72140.40129.24
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Fuelling the future

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Greenergy lines up sucessor for chief exe...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training