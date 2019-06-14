Woman staff member in her 60s attacked by robber

John Wood

Surrey Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman staff member in her 60s was attacked during a robbery.

The incident took place at the Texaco petrol station in High Street, Caterham, shortly before 6am on Wednesday 12 June.

A man, described as white, wearing gloves and a balaclava, who spoke with a British accent, first approached the door of the petrol station around 5.35am but it was locked.

He returned around 15 minutes later when the victim was setting up the shop. He pushed her to the ground, causing minor injuries, before stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, turning left out of the petrol station.

A member of the public entered the shop soon after the incident and offered assistance to the woman. Officers are appealing to this witness to come forward as they might have information which could assist the investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image (to view the image click here) or anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area at the time. They are also keen to hear from anyone in the area with any CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19131086.

Alternatively they can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org

