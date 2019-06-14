S.Pellegrino expands range with Mediterranean flavours

John Wood

Sparkling water brand S.Pellegrino is expanding its range with the launch of S.Pellegrino Essenza.

The new product is a blend of Mediterranean flavours in S.Pellegrino bubbles, available in a 33cl can format.

The new range includes three Mediterranean fruit flavours; Lemon & Lemon Zest, Tangerine & Strawberry, and Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate.

Severine Hemms, shopper marketing manager at Nestlé Waters UK, commented: “We want to bring some sparkle to shoppers during their meal occasions, whether that’s enjoying a meal on-the-go, or eating at their desk, these uplifting subtle Mediterranean flavours are the refreshing accompaniment to meals.”

S.Pellegrino Essenza is now available in major wholesalers and convenience retailers. The launch is supported by branded POS under the tagline “Sparkle your lunch” to promote the launch, increase visibility in store and drive shopper demand.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: