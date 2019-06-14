Barr Soft Drinks launches Irn-Bru on-pack promotion· 14 June, 2019
Barr Soft Drinks is aiming to drive retailer sales this summer with what it describes as its biggest ever on-pack promotion for Irn-Bru, giving consumers the opportunity to win thousands of summer prizes.
Bru-Nanza will run during July and August, offering consumers the chance to win Irn-Bru branded items, including giant Bru-nicorn lilos, beach towels, beach balls and can coolers.
Bru-nanza will run across a number of Irn-Bru plain and PMP packs (both regular and Xtra), including 500ml and 2 litre bottles and 8 x330ml multipack cans.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|135.31
|66.90
|140.93
|130.00
|East Midlands
|134.59
|140.57
|129.69
|London
|134.50
|141.91
|130.33
|North East
|133.19
|142.40
|129.15
|North West
|134.13
|63.90
|139.73
|129.13
|Northern Ireland
|131.34
|135.32
|128.05
|Scotland
|134.25
|140.07
|129.86
|South East
|135.25
|62.40
|141.74
|130.52
|South West
|134.51
|67.90
|140.57
|129.57
|Wales
|133.67
|64.90
|137.30
|128.83
|West Midlands
|134.34
|140.64
|129.70
|Yorkshire & Humber
|133.72
|140.40
|129.24