Barr Soft Drinks launches Irn-Bru on-pack promotion

John Wood

Barr Soft Drinks is aiming to drive retailer sales this summer with what it describes as its biggest ever on-pack promotion for Irn-Bru, giving consumers the opportunity to win thousands of summer prizes.

Bru-Nanza will run during July and August, offering consumers the chance to win Irn-Bru branded items, including giant Bru-nicorn lilos, beach towels, beach balls and can coolers.

Bru-nanza will run across a number of Irn-Bru plain and PMP packs (both regular and Xtra), including 500ml and 2 litre bottles and 8 x330ml multipack cans.

