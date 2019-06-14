Mentos wants consumers to pass on the message

John Wood

Mentos is investing £1.6m in what it describes as its biggest campaign of the year. The new limited edition product aims to bring people together and inject a dose of innovation into the singles category.

Building on the success of last year’s Mentos Say Hello campaign, Complimentos will see every roll feature a light-hearted compliment perfect for sharing. Comments include “You are the one I CHEWS” and “You and I are MINT to be”. The new look will be available on Fruit, Mint and Rainbow packs for three months from July until September.

It will be supported by a new cinema advert, OOH media, experiential pop-ups and sampling and POS will be available for retailers.

Sarah Elmer, Mentos brand manager, said: “Mentos Say Hello was such a great success for us and with Complimentos we’re hoping to go even bigger and better. We’re sure the fun compliments we’ve printed on our limited edition Mentos packs and the corresponding above and below the line campaign will be a real conversation starter. It’s ideal for creating theatre in store, giving retailers an extra reason to interact with their customers.

“The adult singles market is under pressure, particularly within mints, so we’re aiming to inject some excitement in order to increase visibility and drive growth for this part of the category. Mentos is the number 3 candy brand globally an-d sales of our adult singles are currently outperforming the market, with Fruit growing at +3.2% and Mint +1%, so we’re in a fantastic position to bring innovation to the category and ignite change.”

