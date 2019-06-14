Tokheim Crypto VGA celebrates 30,000 active unit landmark

John Wood

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), part of Dover Corporation that delivers fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, says it has reached a record-high of 30,000 active Tokheim Crypto VGA outdoor payment terminals throughout Europe.

The first Crypto VGA terminal was installed in Luxembourg in June 2006, and since then more than 40,000 units have been manufactured as two successive model types from the DFS factories in Bladel, Netherlands, and Grentheville, France.

Today, the Crypto VGA terminal is available in 23 countries where it is certified in accordance with both domestic and international card scheme requirements with some of the largest bank acquirers in Europe.

According to DFS, the Crypto VGA was the first outdoor payment terminal to have been validated compliant with the most recent Payment Card Industry PIN Transaction Security (PCI PTS) 5.x security requirements in 2017, and this guarantees the continued lifecycle of the payment terminal until at least 2032.

The Crypto VGA terminal is a highly versatile outdoor payment terminal that now boasts NFC contactless and QR barcode readers, and offers value added functionalities such as car wash sales, e-vouchers and bank note acceptance. There are also retrofit options available for DFS’ Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems dispensers, as well as third party models, creating an upgrade opportunity for site owners.

Kurt Dillen, vice president and general manager of DFS’ Global Systems Business Unit, said: “The Crypto VGA is our most secure outdoor payment system and we’re incredibly proud to have over 30,000 fully operational terminals throughout Europe. With a design that stands the test of time, alongside the continued investment in security and new applications, we hope to see the Crypto VGA terminal continue to grow its European installation base even more in the years to come.”

