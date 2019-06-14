Rontec awards ICASA five-year deal for Energy Software Suite

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Rontec has awarded a five-year contract to ICASA to manage the back and head office for its stations with the ICASA Energy Software Suite.

“We are near completing the rollout of the project, which is aiming at managing the full wet and dry stock for roughly 170 stations via the ICASA Energy Software Suite,” Tom Cookson, Rontec’s fuels and IT director, explained.

“One of the strengths of the ICASA Suite is that it is process driven and can be configured to reflect our own processes. We can map or remap our business processes onto the ICASA Suite, for instance by making features available at HQ or station, changing layouts of reports. The ICASA suite supports various operating modes within one system environment, which gives us the flexibility to make the desired business decisions and have a system to follow them through.

“As our wet stock recording is directly connected to the ICASA suite, we are able to centralise our stock levels, price management and transactional detail for all our stations. Based on the daily reports we can control and analyse the performance and the profitability of our stations, and make sure our customers get the best service possible.”

Cookson said the ICASA Energy Suite gives Rontec flexibility in running its shops, from perspective of allowing it to have multiple dry stock suppliers to best suit its operating model, overall and in a given station. Running its shops is largely done using handheld scanners and the ICASA Shop app.

This enables the shop manager to manage orders, deliveries, inventories, and expired products in a simple and efficient way.

He added: “The extensive management reporting on shop performance, article categories, wet stock control, … offer us very useful management info. Whether this is for the overall network or for a given region or brand, we can evaluate, take decisions and adjust wherever necessary thanks to the quick and granular data that we can collect and interpret in a simple way. ICASA provides us a flexible solution which perfectly matches the changing needs for information of our business.”

Rudi Bollen, CEO of ICASA, said: “The roll-out is running smoothly, supported not in the least by the knowledgeable business support team as well as the highly technical IT team of Rontec, supported by our own team in second or third line. We ensure knowledge is being transferred to the teams in the process of going live, thus enabling Rontec to build up a knowledge centre inside the company and allowing ICASA to run the systems in the background.

“While the ICASA team transitions the stations to the ICASA suite, the capable Rontec team takes care of the on-site deployment and training of the users.”

