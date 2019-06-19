Sewell on the go teams help with community clean-ups

Merril Boulton

Teams from two Sewell on the go sites are continuing to help keep their communities clean by helping with local litter-picking events.

Ellerker Parish Council and local policing and community teams in the Wyton and Bilton area organise the events on an annual basis, clearing grass verges and generally keeping the community tidy.

Teams from Sewell on the go’s South Cave and Wyton sites donate bin liners, litter pickers and gloves for the clean-ups, which usually take place in Spring.

They also provide water and lunch platters for all of the hard-working volunteers involved, as well as members of both teams giving up their time to help and get involved alongside their families and friends.

David Craven-Jones, operations director at Sewell on the go, said: “It’s nice to get involved in the local area and help to remove any litter along the way.

“It’s amazing how much rubbish is not thrown into a bin and we want to do our bit to help keep our communities clean.

“We’re big believers in giving back to the local community and I’m really proud of the Sewell on the go teams who volunteer to get involved each year.

“They are helping to support these local initiatives while also making a positive difference to the environment.”

Allison O’Sullivan, operations manager at Sewell on the go, added: “I took part in the Bilton and Wyton event in April and I took my grandson along. The staff bring their children, so we get as many family and friends involved as possible.

“We all had great fun and held a competition for the strangest find this year. My grandson won after finding the sole of a shoe and a tea towel, so he won an Easter egg!

“It’s so important to get involved in the local communities.”