Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sewell on the go teams help with community clean-ups

Merril Boulton · 19 June, 2019

Teams from two Sewell on the go sites are continuing to help keep their communities clean by helping with local litter-picking events.

Ellerker Parish Council and local policing and community teams in the Wyton and Bilton area organise the events on an annual basis, clearing grass verges and generally keeping the community tidy.

Teams from Sewell on the go’s South Cave and Wyton sites donate bin liners, litter pickers and gloves for the clean-ups, which usually take place in Spring.

They also provide water and lunch platters for all of the hard-working volunteers involved, as well as members of both teams giving up their time to help and get involved alongside their families and friends.

David Craven-Jones, operations director at Sewell on the go, said: “It’s nice to get involved in the local area and help to remove any litter along the way.

“It’s amazing how much rubbish is not thrown into a bin and we want to do our bit to help keep our communities clean.

“We’re big believers in giving back to the local community and I’m really proud of the Sewell on the go teams who volunteer to get involved each year.

“They are helping to support these local initiatives while also making a positive difference to the environment.”

Allison O’Sullivan, operations manager at Sewell on the go, added: “I took part in the Bilton and Wyton event in April and I took my grandson along. The staff bring their children, so we get as many family and friends involved as possible.

“We all had great fun and held a competition for the strangest find this year. My grandson won after finding the sole of a shoe and a tea towel, so he won an Easter egg!

“It’s so important to get involved in the local communities.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4457.70140.09128.68
East Midlands132.8782.90140.07128.54
London132.54141.03128.92
North East130.88139.09127.62
North West132.1562.90139.28127.89
Northern Ireland129.57133.57126.60
Scotland131.8064.90139.37128.04
South East133.4265.90141.12129.16
South West132.7160.90139.02128.34
Wales131.7064.90134.47127.64
West Midlands132.55141.25128.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.61140.87127.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso site crowned store of the year by Co...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training