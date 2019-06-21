Car wash slavery raids lead to waste water investigation

John Wood

Three car washes are having their water waste disposal investigated after a raid by a multi-agency team looking into modern slavery and people trafficking in Redditch on Wednesday 19 June.

The team comprised officers from West Mercia Police (WMP), Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service (HWFRS), Home Office Immigration (HOI), Worcestershire Regulatory Services (WRS) and Redditch County Council (RCC); council officials were from a range of functions including licensing, housing and water management.

The operation sought to identify issues of modern slavery, exploitation of vulnerable people, human trafficking, which includes illegal working and the condition of the accommodation above the businesses where employees resided as well as fire regulations, licensing and business regulations.

The three car washes were among five businesses that were targeted. During the course of the visits HOI made three arrests for immigration offences.

HWFRS issued advice and notifications for improvement in fire safety and RCC and WRS are reviewing the water waste disposal management within the three car washes.

Redditch Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Mark Chappell said: “We received information from the community about some of the establishments concerned in our visits, and acted on this with our partners.

“These visits demonstrate the effectiveness of our partnership working in Redditch and the successful interventions which ultimately protect members of our community.

“It is important that people running businesses in Redditch comply with the law, fire safety and council regulations for operating businesses.”

