Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Car wash slavery raids lead to waste water investigation

John Wood · 21 June, 2019
police officer

Three car washes are having their water waste disposal investigated after a raid by a multi-agency team looking into modern slavery and people trafficking in Redditch on Wednesday 19 June.

The team comprised officers from West Mercia Police (WMP), Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service (HWFRS), Home Office Immigration (HOI), Worcestershire Regulatory Services (WRS) and Redditch County Council (RCC); council officials were from a range of functions including licensing, housing and water management.

The operation sought to identify issues of modern slavery, exploitation of vulnerable people, human trafficking, which includes illegal working and the condition of the accommodation above the businesses where employees resided as well as fire regulations, licensing and business regulations.

The three car washes were among five businesses that were targeted. During the course of the visits HOI made three arrests for immigration offences.

HWFRS issued advice and notifications for improvement in fire safety and RCC and WRS are reviewing the water waste disposal management within the three car washes.

Redditch Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Mark Chappell said: “We received information from the community about some of the establishments concerned in our visits, and acted on this with our partners.

“These visits demonstrate the effectiveness of our partnership working in Redditch and the successful interventions which ultimately protect members of our community.

“It is important that people running businesses in Redditch comply with the law, fire safety and council regulations for operating businesses.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4457.70140.09128.68
East Midlands132.8782.90140.07128.54
London132.54141.03128.92
North East130.88139.09127.62
North West132.1562.90139.28127.89
Northern Ireland129.57133.57126.60
Scotland131.8064.90139.37128.04
South East133.4265.90141.12129.16
South West132.7160.90139.02128.34
Wales131.7064.90134.47127.64
West Midlands132.55141.25128.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.61140.87127.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Gulf boosts company network with acquisit...

Yorkshire forecourt upgrades to attract n...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training