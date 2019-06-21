Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Burglars break through roof to steal cash from ATM

John Wood · 21 June, 2019
police tape

Burglars have broken into a service station in Gloucestershire and stolen a large amount of money from a cash machine.

The incident occurred overnight at the Morrisons Daily store at the Texaco-branded Coombe Hill Service Station in Tewkesbury Road, Gloucester, and was reported shortly after 5.45am on Thursday 20 June.

The burglars are believed to have entered the building through the roof and caused significant damage before breaking into the machine and taking the cash.

Police officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the hope of identifying the offenders and have made local house-to-house enquiries to gather information.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area are is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 48 of 20 June.

