BP and Simply Food store set for planning approval

Plans for a BP service station and M&S Simply Food store have been recommended for approval by planning officers for South Kesteven District Council in Lincolnshire.

Developer Lindum Peterborough is hoping to build the new roadside services on agricultural land near the A15/A1175 roundabout at Market Deeping.

The development would be operated by BP Oil UK and would include an M&S Simply Food with the store and the filling station open around the clock.

Lindum development manager Mitul Shah said the building would be of modern design and that it would be accessed via a new junction and ghost lane off the A15.

“The scheme complies with the development plan and the National Planning Policy Framework. It will also create jobs and will make a positive contribution to the local economy,”

“In addition, the proposed location means traffic from the nearby industrial estate will have no need to venture in and out of town for fuel or essentials.”

In a report submitted with the planning application, planning specialists Robert Doughty Consultancy said the petrol station would most likely serve drivers using the A15 and A1175 rather than residents of Market Deeping, where there is already a petrol station at the local Co-op.

It states: “Although Market Deeping is at a crossroads on a number of A roads, these roads now bypass the town and, as a consequence, travellers no longer pass through the town.

“If travellers were diverting into the town to use the Co-op, they would need to be able to find the facility, which may be difficult for the passing driver and, contrary to policy, would most likely increase travel distances and traffic in the town.”

In addition to the construction work that would take place, the development will employ 25 Full Time Equivalent staff in a variety of full and part time contracts.

The plans have been recommended for approval when they go before South Kesteven Planning Committee on Wednesday, June 26.

