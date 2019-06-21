Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op reopens site after multi-million pound scheme

John Wood · 21 June, 2019
The Co-op has opened a new petrol filling station and food store in Necton, Norfolk, in a multi-million pound re-development that has created 25 jobs on a disused site.

The 24-hour petrol station on the A47, which opened today (June 21), sells unleaded petrol, diesel and Super unleaded petrol and diesel fuel, and includes a jet wash, air and water.

Customer car parking and toilets are also available, with the food store – which is approximately 2,500sq ft – serving Costa coffee and having an in-store bakery.

There is also an electric car charging station with capacity for eight vehicles.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Necton in order to serve the needs of the local community. We have been having a great response, and the development brings a disused site back to life for the benefit of both the community and visitors to the region – and it’s a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op.”

