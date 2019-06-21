Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel service station

John Wood · 21 June, 2019
Texaco Leeds Extra MSA concept June 2019.jpg
How the fuel service station is expected to look
  (Photo:  )

Family owned Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has won the contract to operate a fuel service station currently being developed on the M1.

Valero is working with Extra MSA Group to develop the UK’s latest motorway service area (MSA) fuel service station, forming part of Extra’s new ‘landmark’ service area on the M1 at Junction 45, Leeds Skelton Lake.

The £60m investment by Extra will include a Texaco-branded service station, food court, a 100-bedroom Ramada Hotel and extensive parking. The development is expected to open in the autumn this year.

Extra has granted a long-term head lease to Valero for the service station and it will be operated by Jos Richardson & Son, which operates seven service stations, including the M62 Junction 36, Glews Service Area.

The forecourt will feature 10 retail pump islands serving all four fuel grades, including Supreme Diesel and Supreme Unleaded. A separate HGV Forecourt will have five lanes serving diesel and AdBlue, and will include outside payment terminals. The 4,500 sq ft shop will be branded Spar and feature the ‘Daily Deli’ food to go offer and Costa Express Coffee. There will also be an off-licence, cash machine and customer parking.

The service area facilities have been designed to set new standards for the motorway network and MSA sector, and will complement the adjacent Skelton Lake. The Food Court building features sweeping and exposed ‘glulam’ timber beams with an undulating ‘Living Green Roof’ to tie into the natural landscape. It will also include a Wildlife Visitor Centre and Business Centre, set within landscaped grounds connecting with the lakeside walks and wider local countryside.

Andrew Cox, Valero's director sales and marketing, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with Extra MSA Group on this ‘landmark’ MSA development. Our vision is to create a best-in-class MSA service station that complements the outstanding facilities on offer within Leeds Skelton Lake Services.

“I’ve no doubt Jos Richardson and Son will provide customers with a first class experience, particularly when you add in Texaco’s quality fuels and the industry’s most rewarding loyalty programme, Star Rewards. We’re sure we’ve got a winning combination.”

Andrew Long, CEO of Extra MSA Group, added: “Valero is an important new strategic relationship for Extra and we are pleased to be working with them, as well as Jos Richardson & Son, as a successful Yorkshire region company to deliver high operating standards and further enhance the overall good customer experience at our latest Extra ‘umbrella branded’ MSA development.

We look forward to the planned opening of Leeds Skelton Lake Services later this year, which, in addition to Texaco, will also include other major popular ‘brands’ Starbucks, LEON, Burger King, KFC, Harry Ramsden’s, Pizza Express and Ramada, together with other complementary significant ‘brands’ shortly to be announced.”

Food Hygiene Training