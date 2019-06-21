Barr Drinks unveils a new look for Snapple

John Wood

Barr Soft Drinks is unveiling a new look for Snapple, the premium US juice drinks brand, to highlight the brand’s New York City roots.

The new label designs feature skyscraper-style lettering and new names for each of the seven variants which will complement the iconic glass bottles and facts under the lid.

“Snapple consumers lead busy lives in busy cities and, when they need a flavour hit, the brand offers a unique, tasty, sweet treat to refresh and keep them going,” said Adrian Troy, marketing director at Barr Soft Drinks.

“This year is set to be our biggest year yet for the brand and with this new design, we’re highlighting all the best things about Snapple, including the quirky, bold and fun personality that consumers know and love, and impactful packaging that’s sure to attract shoppers throughout the summer and beyond.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: