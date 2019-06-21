Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Barr Drinks unveils a new look for Snapple

John Wood · 21 June, 2019

Barr Soft Drinks is unveiling a new look for Snapple, the premium US juice drinks brand, to highlight the brand’s New York City roots.

The new label designs feature skyscraper-style lettering and new names for each of the seven variants which will complement the iconic glass bottles and facts under the lid.

“Snapple consumers lead busy lives in busy cities and, when they need a flavour hit, the brand offers a unique, tasty, sweet treat to refresh and keep them going,” said Adrian Troy, marketing director at Barr Soft Drinks.

“This year is set to be our biggest year yet for the brand and with this new design, we’re highlighting all the best things about Snapple, including the quirky, bold and fun personality that consumers know and love, and impactful packaging that’s sure to attract shoppers throughout the summer and beyond.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4457.70140.09128.68
East Midlands132.8782.90140.07128.54
London132.54141.03128.92
North East130.88139.09127.62
North West132.1562.90139.28127.89
Northern Ireland129.57133.57126.60
Scotland131.8064.90139.37128.04
South East133.4265.90141.12129.16
South West132.7160.90139.02128.34
Wales131.7064.90134.47127.64
West Midlands132.55141.25128.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.61140.87127.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Gulf boosts company network with acquisit...

Yorkshire forecourt upgrades to attract n...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training