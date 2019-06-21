Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Burton’s Biscuit Company extends into chocolate biscuit bars

John Wood · 21 June, 2019

Burton’s Biscuit Company is entering the chocolate biscuit bar market under the Maryland brand for the first time, while adding to its offer in ‘less than 100 calories’ biscuits, with the launch of a new treatier offering – single portion Maryland Chocolate Cookie Bars.

The category-boosting NPD provides 8 x 19g individually wrapped, fully coated chocolate cookie bars, filled with chocolate chips, with an MRSP of £1.39

“Maryland Chocolate Cookie Bars combine great-tasting chocolate and cookie indulgence with an individually wrapped portion pack at just 97 calories per bar – a compelling proposition for the growing number of consumers who want to treat themselves but who are also mindful of calorie control,” said Kate Needham, Burton’s Biscuit Company’s marketing director.

“We’re hoping to invigorate the out-of-home treat occasion by offering the UK’s only fully coated chocolate choc chip cookie in a single serve bar that’s ideally suited to on the go.”

