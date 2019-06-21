Diet Coke highlights expansion of range of flavours

John Wood

Diet Coke and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) are celebrating the expansion of Diet Coke’s flavour range, which includes Twisted Strawberry and Exotic Mango variants, with a new multi-million-pound integrated campaign fronted by actress Tanya Reynolds.

A host of clips show Tanya, who is famed for her quirkiness, taking leads from an on-set director to try and bring the flavours to life. This includes her trying to mimic the ‘voice’ of a strawberry and show off her best ‘twisted’ dance moves.

The campaign features a new TVC, with the same creative spanning TV, radio and OOH.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “This campaign highlights the latest example of how Diet Coke is continuing to innovate and expand. The creative brings the ‘Exotic’ and ‘Twisted’ elements of the new flavours out in a humorous way, helping to raise awareness and drive trial of the variants.

“Flavoured colas are hugely popular in GB, with 7.4million households buying into the segment and shoppers adding +30% growth in 2018[1]. This growth demonstrates the demand for more flavour variety within light colas. Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry and Diet Coke Exotic Mango are both great-tasting variants that offer consumers more choice, we’d recommend that retailers get stocked up to take advantage of the increased awareness the campaign will drive.”

