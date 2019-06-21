Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Diet Coke highlights expansion of range of flavours

John Wood · 21 June, 2019

Diet Coke and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) are celebrating the expansion of Diet Coke’s flavour range, which includes Twisted Strawberry and Exotic Mango variants, with a new multi-million-pound integrated campaign fronted by actress Tanya Reynolds.

A host of clips show Tanya, who is famed for her quirkiness, taking leads from an on-set director to try and bring the flavours to life. This includes her trying to mimic the ‘voice’ of a strawberry and show off her best ‘twisted’ dance moves.

The campaign features a new TVC, with the same creative spanning TV, radio and OOH.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “This campaign highlights the latest example of how Diet Coke is continuing to innovate and expand. The creative brings the ‘Exotic’ and ‘Twisted’ elements of the new flavours out in a humorous way, helping to raise awareness and drive trial of the variants.

“Flavoured colas are hugely popular in GB, with 7.4million households buying into the segment and shoppers adding +30% growth in 2018[1]. This growth demonstrates the demand for more flavour variety within light colas. Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry and Diet Coke Exotic Mango are both great-tasting variants that offer consumers more choice, we’d recommend that retailers get stocked up to take advantage of the increased awareness the campaign will drive.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4457.70140.09128.68
East Midlands132.8782.90140.07128.54
London132.54141.03128.92
North East130.88139.09127.62
North West132.1562.90139.28127.89
Northern Ireland129.57133.57126.60
Scotland131.8064.90139.37128.04
South East133.4265.90141.12129.16
South West132.7160.90139.02128.34
Wales131.7064.90134.47127.64
West Midlands132.55141.25128.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.61140.87127.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Gulf boosts company network with acquisit...

Yorkshire forecourt upgrades to attract n...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training