Lucozade Zero becomes Love Island's soft drinks partner

John Wood · 21 June, 2019

Lucozade Zero has partnered with ITV2’s Love Island as the official soft drinks partner.

To promote the partnership, Lucozade Zero is launching a £4m multimedia campaign, going live on the 1 July. The cross-channel activity is intended to put Lucozade Zero at the front of consumers’ minds during the series and includes a return to TV with a tongue-in-cheek advert, supported by bespoke social, digital, in-store and outdoor activity.

Lauren Maddocks, Brand Manager for Lucozade Zero at Lucozade Ribena Suntory commented: “Shoppers’ spending on zero-sugar drinks has increased by 33% in recent months, so by coupling this trend with our brilliant Love Island partnership, we’re confident Lucozade Zero will continue to drive sales for our customers this summer and beyond.

“Lucozade Zero is currently growing at 15% year-on-year – making it the perfect partner for retailers’ chillers.”

Lucozade Zero is available in Pink Lemonade, Orange and Original flavours in 380ml (in both price-marked and plain packs), 500ml and 1l formats.

