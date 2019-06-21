Westhill Service Station installs EDGEPoS

Westhill Service Station, a Spar and BP branded forecourt in Aberdeen, Scotland, is ready for the BP/EDGEPoS Self-Checkout solution after installing Henderson Technology’s system.

The installation provides a modern interface and fully functioning EPOS solution with back office.

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: “We are delighted with our latest install in Westhill Service Station. It is great that Robert and his team have our next generation EPOS solution.

“Westhill Service Station is also one of the first BP forecourts to have the BP/EDGEPoS Self-Checkout switched on after its upcoming launch.

“We have worked with all of our customers to ensure that Henderson Technology’s award winning EPOS solution brings additional functionality and integrations which are much needed in the fuel forecourt and convenience sectors.”

Robert Simpson, owner of Westhill Service Station, said: “When looking for a next generation EPOS solution we found what we needed with EDGEPoS. Henderson Technology’s understanding of retail, technological expertise and partnership approach have been very important to the success of this project.”

EDGEPoS is fully integrated with the BPme Rewards Loyalty programme and BPme App.

