Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Rix Petroleum gives digital boost to fuel cards

John Wood · 26 June, 2019
Rix Fuel mate card

Hull-based Rix Petroleum has commissioned digital marketing company Zelst to help grow its Fuelmate subsidiary, a provider of fuel card solutions across the UK.

Zelst will provide SEO (search engine optimisation) services to Fuelmate to increase search visibility, rankings, traffic and lead generation.

Fuelmate is part of the J R Rix & Sons group of companies, a fifth-generation family-owned business founded in 1973. Rix is one of the oldest remaining family-owned, independent fuel distributors in the UK, distributing and retailing petroleum products to homes and businesses from its branches across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Mercia, Midlands, North East, East Anglia and Essex. Rix Petroleum also has three fuel depots in Scotland at Grangemouth, Aberdeen and Montrose.

Group marketing manager of J R. Rix & Sons, Richard Parr said: “Search engine marketing is a key foundation element in our digital marketing mix. The likes of Google play such a big part in everyone’s daily routine so we need to ensure our businesses can be found through online search. I’m delighted to welcome Zelst on-board as our new SEO partner. I’m confident they are the right agency to take Fuelmate’s online SEO activities to the next level.”

Zelst founder and managing director, Peter Van Zelst, added: “We are delighted to have been appointed by JR Rix & Son to work on its Fuelmate brand, which they wish to grow significantly in both the marketplace and the search landscape. Rix are a well-established, commercially focused and highly ambitious organisation, who we share many core values with. Fuelmate is a highly prestigious account and Zelst is excited and eager to take the Fuelmate brand from strength to strength. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the Rix Group.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.2857.70140.12127.98
East Midlands131.6068.90140.85127.71
London131.33140.96128.23
North East129.66138.96126.73
North West131.00139.23127.30
Northern Ireland128.51131.73125.73
Scotland130.85138.96127.55
South East132.2960.90140.20128.42
South West131.66136.77127.64
Wales130.56135.65126.91
West Midlands131.3459.90139.08127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.65141.05127.11
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Co-op reopens site after multi-million po...

BP and Simply Food store set for planning...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training