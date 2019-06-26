Rix Petroleum gives digital boost to fuel cards

John Wood

Hull-based Rix Petroleum has commissioned digital marketing company Zelst to help grow its Fuelmate subsidiary, a provider of fuel card solutions across the UK.

Zelst will provide SEO (search engine optimisation) services to Fuelmate to increase search visibility, rankings, traffic and lead generation.

Fuelmate is part of the J R Rix & Sons group of companies, a fifth-generation family-owned business founded in 1973. Rix is one of the oldest remaining family-owned, independent fuel distributors in the UK, distributing and retailing petroleum products to homes and businesses from its branches across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Mercia, Midlands, North East, East Anglia and Essex. Rix Petroleum also has three fuel depots in Scotland at Grangemouth, Aberdeen and Montrose.

Group marketing manager of J R. Rix & Sons, Richard Parr said: “Search engine marketing is a key foundation element in our digital marketing mix. The likes of Google play such a big part in everyone’s daily routine so we need to ensure our businesses can be found through online search. I’m delighted to welcome Zelst on-board as our new SEO partner. I’m confident they are the right agency to take Fuelmate’s online SEO activities to the next level.”

Zelst founder and managing director, Peter Van Zelst, added: “We are delighted to have been appointed by JR Rix & Son to work on its Fuelmate brand, which they wish to grow significantly in both the marketplace and the search landscape. Rix are a well-established, commercially focused and highly ambitious organisation, who we share many core values with. Fuelmate is a highly prestigious account and Zelst is excited and eager to take the Fuelmate brand from strength to strength. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the Rix Group.”

