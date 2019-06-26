Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP service area to add second storey

John Wood · 26 June, 2019
BP logo and lorry

BP has won planning permission to add a second storey to the sales building at its services on the A3 near Ripley in Surrey.

The proposal, which was approved by Guildford Borough Council, involves demolition of the existing single-storey shop to replace it with a two-storey building almost 3m higher than the existing one. The fuel pumps, which provide 12 refuelling positions, and a canopied HGV forecourt with three pumps, will remain in place, but there will be 14 additional parking spaces taking the total at the service area to 61.

The new shop will have a retail area of 230sq m compared with the existing 175sq m and the ground floor of the building will be used for retail, with seating for 36 customers and toilets on the upper floor.

The planning officer’s report recommended approval and said the redevelopment would “provide improved roadside service area facilities for the busy A3 trunk road for which there is an identified need.”

Nine councillors voted in favour of the proposals, subject to the condition that charging points for electric cars are provided by the rebuilt service station, with four voting against.

