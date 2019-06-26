Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Go Ultra Low highlights extent of UK charging network

John Wood · 26 June, 2019
electric chargers at Bryn Elltyd Eco Guest House, Snowdonia
Electric chargers at Bryn Elltyd Eco Guest House, Snowdonia
  (Photo:  )

Go Ultra Low, the joint Government and car industry campaign to encourage motorists to switch to an electric vehicle (EV), is launching a campaign to change perceptions about the extent of the UK’s EV charging network.

Although there are now close to 24,000 chargepoint connecters at more than 8.600 locations, meaning there are more sites than petrol filling stations, research by Go Ultra Low found that, on average, drivers believed that the charging network was only a third of its actual size

To showcase the extent of the charging network, Go Ultra Low has commissioned a series of photographs of chargepoints across the UK in picturesque locations.

Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, said: “From a charging perspective, there has never been a better time to be an EV owner in the UK. Government and private investment in the network in recent years has seen an impressive rise in chargepoint numbers, with a mix of types and providers across the length and breadth of the UK.

“Many motorists think chargepoints are just found in urban areas like car parks in towns and cities, however, this simply isn’t the case, so we thought the best way to demonstrate this is to show people. These images showcase the significant expansion in charging infrastructure highlighting the hidden gems that exist in the UK’s charging network.”

Keywords:

Food Hygiene Training