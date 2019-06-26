Sainsbury's launches promotion offering 10ppl off fuel

John Wood

Sainsbury’s has launched a promotion offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online between Thursday 27 June and Tuesday 2 July 2019.

Qualifying customers will receive a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at any of Sainsbury’s 306 forecourts, although it will not be available at pay at pump.

The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

Karen O’Connor, fuel category manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “We always aim to offer our customers great value products and services, whether they’re filling up their trolley in store or their cars at the pumps. That’s why we’re offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online. What’s more, the offer coincides with our Nectar 5x points promotion across a range of products, helping put even more money back in customers’ pockets.”

