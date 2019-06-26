Orbis Tech and EdgePetrol integrated across Certas sites

John Wood

Work across Certas Energy’s 35 UK sites to integrate Orbis Tech and EdgePetrol has been completed.

The integration has facilitated the rollout of EdgePetrol to the Certas Energy sites, and marks the start of a close alliance between the two companies.

EdgePetrol’s technology securely connects with all PoS and fuel suppliers to display live weighted and blended margins, live volume, live profits, and competitor pricing, providing fuel retailers with the tools, they need to improve station profitability.

Alex Friendship, retail development manager at Certas Energy, said: “We have been extremely impressed to see Orbis Tech and EdgePetrol integrate so quickly and efficiently. We are excited to see the benefits of having access to live and accurate information for the Gulf company-owned portfolio.”

Ellis Sharman, implementation and support manager at EdgePetrol, said: “The speed, accuracy, and security of Orbis Tech’s development work for the rollout was fantastic and are looking forward to many more. Orbis Tech is an exciting partner for us both in the UK and abroad and their commitment to connecting to the latest technology in the market has led to yet another successful integration.”

Bob Laidlaw, Orbis Tech’s COO commented: “The integration with EdgePetrol is a great example of collaboration between two like-minded and progressive companies bringing cutting-edge solutions to the petroleum forecourt industry.”

