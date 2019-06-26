Perk!er launches bars aiming to enhance gut health

John Wood

Perk!er has launched Quinoa Bars, which contain chicory fibre a prebiotic to enhance gut health, along with peanuts rich in Niacin (Vitamin B3) and Cacao, a natural mood booster.

The 35g bars come in two flavours, Cacao & Salted Caramel and Cacao & Orange and have an RSP of 95p.

The have launched through specialist snacking wholesaler Epicurium, and are available for forecourt stores and convenience stores to order nationwide.

The launch is being supported by an integrated marketing campaign with social media, influencers, press advertising and PR.

Ann Perkins, founder of Perk!er, said: “We are super excited to be launch another breakthrough innovation. So tasty, and yet we know we’re packing in so much goodness, to help deliver both mental and physical wellbeing for our lovely consumers to feel truly perky.”

