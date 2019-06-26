Barr Soft Drinks unveils a new range for adult consumers

John Wood

Barr Soft Drinks is launching an exciting new range of adult soft drinks, St Clement’s, made using a blend of bittersweet British apples, fruit juices and sparkling water.

Packaged in premium 500ml glass bottles, St Clement’s is available in two flavours, Apple & Pear and Raspberry & Blackberry.

“Shopper attitudes towards drinking are changing, with one third of under 25s abstaining from drinking alcohol completely and 27% of adults drinking less alcohol,” said Adrian Troy, marketing director at Barr Soft Drinks.

“Our research suggests that many of these consumers still want to enjoy the social aspect of drinking and are looking for less sweet, more adult types of drinks with more sophisticated flavours.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: